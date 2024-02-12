Live In Paris 1973 Captures Damo Suzuki And Can At Their Absolute Peak

Formed in Cologne in west Germany, Can’s version of krautrock drew inspiration from the American and German avant-garde. Keyboardist Irmin Schmidt and bassist Holger Czukay were both originally students of German modern composer Karlheinz Stockhausen, and while visiting New York City, Schmidt had absorbed the music of American minimalists and the Velvet Underground. Meanwhile, drummer Jaki Liebezeit was originally a free jazz drummer, but was frustrated with free jazz’s lack of repetition, which he considered fundamental in music.

Despite that background, Can’s music is not difficult thanks to what are essentially funk grooves. Imagine all of those influences merged with the music of Sly & The Family Stone, James Brown, and late-’60s psychedelic rock, and you’ll arrive at Can. It’s particularly noteworthy that Can were so interested in Black music like funk and jazz, and then eventually reggae and disco, which Nazi Germany would have decried as degenerate forms of art. As an additional “fuck you” to the Nazis, their first two vocalists were both persons of color. Even after Suzuki left, they eventually brought in Rebop Kwaku Baah (from Ghana) and Rosko Gee (from Jamaica), both originally from the English band Traffic. Even if they were not explicitly anti-Nazi in their lyrics, they demonstrated it in their values.

Furthermore, krautrock bands like Can represented German politics in a microcosm: After dictatorship came democracy. Despite the acid-dripping guitar leads of Michael Karoli – sometimes building to a wall-of-sound head that predates shoegaze by a few decades – and the superhuman precision-and-pummel of Jaki Liebezeit, what separates Can’s music, and krautrock at large, from then-popular hard rock groups such as fellow German bands Lucifer’s Friend and Scorpions, is a focus on the interplay between every instrument rather than any single musician. Even Suzuki’s vocals tend to swirl above the din as just another texture.

Listen closely to the Can studio records and you can hear little pockmarks, the result of painstakingly manual tape manipulation from Holger Czukay, who spliced together different takes using primitive overdubbing to create one long, insane groove. However, the live shows don’t have the benefit of those touches. Instead, these are displays of raw, visceral talent. Whereas most krautrock musicians didn’t play their instruments well – the tenet of groups like Amon Düül and Kluster, the original incarnations of Amon Düül II and Cluster, was that anyone could play music – Can differed because they were masters of their craft. They also performed on a telepathic level associated with long-performing jazz groups. Schmidt once described their live sets by saying. “We didn’t talk to each other onstage at all. Everything we had to say to each other, we did with our instruments.”

Like the other recent live albums, Live In Paris 1973 dispenses with track names, changing them instead to track numbers, which is fitting because, as Marc Masters wrote in High Bias, “they were more given to live improvisation and night-by-night variance than perhaps even the Grateful Dead.” Every live show was an opportunity to explore a song in a totally new way, and by framing crowd favorites in such a way that you don’t know right out the gate that they are old favorites, it lets listeners by surprised, as if they’re watching the band play in front of them, not knowing what’s going to come next.

Fans will doubtlessly be able to quickly decode that the second part of “Eins” (“One”), “Zwei” (“Two”), and “Vier” (“Four”) are all live renditions of Ege Bamyasi: “One More Night,” “Spoon,” and “Vitamin C” respectively. Ege Bamyasi presented a marked change in Can’s sound, reining in the mushroom-cloud chaos of Tago Mago into bite-sized songs. But these three tracks are stretched out here into jams up to 16 minutes in length, so they feel like Tago Mago versions of the songs. “Spoon” is notable for its use of the drum machine making that strange percussive noise throughout, which scored the band its big break when it hit #6 on the German charts thanks to its use as the theme song to German thriller television show Das Messer. In this live version, however, it is reminiscent of “Peking O,” where Liebezeit mixed organic drums with a synthetic drum machine. Before the climax of “Zwei,” those drum machine sounds eventually lock into a rhythm with Liebezeit’s own drums, which eventually take over in a hypnotic machine gun rhythm.

Unlike the most recent Live In Cuxhaven 1976, which packaged up only 30 minutes of material, Live In Paris 1973 is 90 minutes in length. (The 36-minute opening track alone is longer than the entire Cuxhaven disc.) Notably, bootlegs of this particular show have been available for some time now, with good reason: Recorded on May 12, 1973, mere months before the release of Future Days, where the band pivoted yet again towards ambient and a far calmer sound, Live In Paris 1973 captures the band at their noisiest. Tinner has restored the sound to be cleaner and grander, clearing away the mud but leaving the sweat, blood and sinew for all to see. Most notably, Liebezeit’s hits are no longer muted but sound like mortar shells, especially while he’s backing Karoli’s guitar solo on the first part of “Eins” (originally titled “Whole People Queueing”) or interacting with Suzuki’s hook on “Vier.”

Suzuki was a punk shaman, repeating strange mantras that do not seem to make sense at face value but reveal depth through repetition or his delivery. “Sitting on my chair where nobody want to care”; “You’re losing, you’re losing, you’re losing your vitamin C.” Because of his accent, you may require a lyric sheet to deduce his lyrics, which ultimately become new puzzles. While the rest of the band soldiered on bravely without him after he left, his melodic daydreams and earthly lyrics – which Karoli and Czukay couldn’t emulate – were sorely missed moving forward. But you can get them here on Live In Paris 1973 in one of his final performances with the band.