Tariq Al-Sabir was Blood Orange’s Music Director during his residency opening for Harry Styles at Madison Square Garden. Now, Al-Sabir is releasing his debut song “Autumnal Equinox,” produced by Dev Hynes and featuring Ian Isiah.

Growing up in Baltimore, Al-Sabir took influence from indie weirdos who hailed from that city, like Animal Collective and Dan Deacon. He attended the prestigious Baltimore School for the Arts high school; its most notable alumni include Tupac and Jada Pinkett Smith. After attending an NYU summer songwriting workshops, he was invited to get his masters in music composition at NYU, which he pursued until the cost of living in New York became too much. Instead, he began doing backing vocal work for musicians, as well as producing and composing.

Hear “Autumnal Equinox” below.