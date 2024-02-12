Beyoncé Drops New Songs “Texas Hold ‘Em” & “16 Carriages” From Act II In Conjunction With Verizon Super Bowl Commercial

New Music February 11, 2024 9:29 PM By Danielle Chelosky

Beyoncé Drops New Songs “Texas Hold ‘Em” & “16 Carriages” From Act II In Conjunction With Verizon Super Bowl Commercial

New Music February 11, 2024 9:29 PM By Danielle Chelosky

This week Verizon has been teasing a Beyoncé-related Super Bowl commercial. Tonight that commercial was released and it features Bey, in a series of increasingly outlandish scenarios, failing to “break the internet” on co-star Tony Hale’s cellphone. The spot ended with Beyoncé saying, “Okay, they ready. Drop the new music.”

The pop star’s website was then updated to reveal Act II, the country-inspired sequel to her 2022 album Renaissance, will be out March 29. The new tracks “Texas Hold ‘Em” and “16 Carriages” are out now. Bey wrote “Texas Hold ‘Em” with Brian Bates, Elizabeth Lowell Boland, Meghan Bülow, Nathan Ferraro, and Raphael Saadiq, and produced it with Ferraro and Killah B. She wrote “16 Carriages” with Saadiq, Atia Boggs, and Dave Hamelin, and produced with Hamelin and Ink. “16 Carriages” also features Robert Randolph on steel guitar.

Beyoncé’s first surprise drop, her self-titled fifth LP, recently turned 10.

Hear the new tracks, and watch the commercial and album teaser, below.

Related

Beyoncé Turns 10
Danielle Chelosky Editor

tags in this article

MOST POPULAR

R.E.M.’s Original Lineup Appears Onstage Together For The First Time In 17 Years

3 days ago 0

Can Vocalist Damo Suzuki Dead At 74

2 days ago 0

Ozzy Osbourne Blasts “Antisemite” Kanye West For Using Sample Without Permission

2 days ago 0

more from New Music

Stereogum Media

Stereogum Digest