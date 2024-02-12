This week Verizon has been teasing a Beyoncé-related Super Bowl commercial. Tonight that commercial was released and it features Bey, in a series of increasingly outlandish scenarios, failing to “break the internet” on co-star Tony Hale’s cellphone. The spot ended with Beyoncé saying, “Okay, they ready. Drop the new music.”

The pop star’s website was then updated to reveal Act II, the country-inspired sequel to her 2022 album Renaissance, will be out March 29. The new tracks “Texas Hold ‘Em” and “16 Carriages” are out now. Bey wrote “Texas Hold ‘Em” with Brian Bates, Elizabeth Lowell Boland, Meghan Bülow, Nathan Ferraro, and Raphael Saadiq, and produced it with Ferraro and Killah B. She wrote “16 Carriages” with Saadiq, Atia Boggs, and Dave Hamelin, and produced with Hamelin and Ink. “16 Carriages” also features Robert Randolph on steel guitar.

Beyoncé’s first surprise drop, her self-titled fifth LP, recently turned 10.

Hear the new tracks, and watch the commercial and album teaser, below.