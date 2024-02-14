Solange, Chance The Rapper, Ani DiFranco, and DJ Premier are just some of the artists drummer Jharis Yokley has worked with. In March of 2020, he began making his own music while stuck in quarantine, and today he’s announcing his debut album Sometimes, Late At Night. The lead single “Move On” is out now.

“The album’s mainly about this relationship,” Yokley said in a statement. “It’s not that I regret ending it, but I knew it had to happen. But reminiscing back on those times, I was wondering if I made a mistake.”

About feeling inspired during quarantine, he explained, “I was just in my bedroom, on my laptop making a lot of beats at the time. I was using Logic and a lot of my beats were sample-based. I would make beats with the samples and then take away the samples and try to come up with my own lyrics and melodies to these beats. Sometimes it would just be me on the keyboard picking a sound I like, or making a sound that I feel sounds cool. And then just playing around until I find a cool melody.”

Sometimes, Late At Night was produced by Yokley and José James. James also contributed vocals on “Back And Forth,” and other guests include Taali performing vocal choir on “Was It Really Love” and BIGYUKI on synthesizers and keyboards throughout the LP.

Hear “Move On” below.

<a href="https://jharisyokley.bandcamp.com/album/sometimes-late-at-night">Sometimes, Late at Night by Jharis Yokley</a>

TRACKLIST:

01 “Back And Forth” (Feat. José James)

02 “Friends”

03 “Miss You”

04 “Let Her Go”

05 “Remedy”

06 “Sleep”

07 “Move On”

08 “Megaman”

09 “Only See Her”

10 “Was It Really Love”

Sometimes, Late At Night is out 5/3 on Rainbow Blonde.