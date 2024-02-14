Four Tet has been in the game for decades, and it’s possible that he’s bigger now than he’s ever been in the past. Last year, Four Tet had some huge moments alongside his pals Skrillex and Fred again.. This year, he’s planning a Brooklyn festival that frankly seems impossible, and it looks like he’ll also drop a new album next month.

In January, Four Tet dropped a new single called “Loved,” writing on Instagram that it’s “the opening track from the new album which is coming soon.” We still don’t have an official album announcement, but a listing for a new Four Tet LP called Three popped up on the online electronic music store Bleep. Judging by that tracklist, Three will include “Loved,” as well as Four Tet’s 2023 single “Three Drums.” And then there’s “Daydream Repeat,” the new single that came out this morning.

“Daydream Repeat” is a lovely six-minute dance track that doesn’t sacrifice beauty for propulsion or vice versa. It’s got a big, bouncy techno beat, and there’s also what sounds like a harp dropping a shimmering melody all over everything. This guy just knows what he’s doing. Below, listen to “Daydream Repeat” and check out that Three tracklist, at least as it appears on Bleep.

<a href="https://fourtet.bandcamp.com/track/daydream-repeat">Daydream Repeat by Four Tet</a>

TRACKLIST:

01 “Loved”

02 “Gliding Through Everything”

03 “Storm Crystals”

04 “Daydream Repeat”

05 “Skater”

06 “31 Bloom”

07 “So Blue”

08 “Three Drums”

According to that Bleep listing, Three is out 3/15 on Four Tet’s own Text Records.