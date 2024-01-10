Four Tet has been in the game for decades, but he still had a career year last year, and he did it without releasing an album. Alongside his friends Skrillex and Fred again.., Four Tet released big tracks and headlined huge venues. Under his own name, Kieran Hebden also got together with guitarist William Tyler to release a great two–song EP, and he came out with some lovely singles of his own. Now, at the top of a new year, Four Tet has dropped another piece of music on us.

Four Tet’s new song “Loved” is a soft, glimmering piece of downtempo electronic music. He layers evocative Fender Rhodes notes over a big, shuffling breakbeat, creating the kind of deep-groove mood music that reminds me of the late ’90s. (Four Tet was around in the late ’90s, so he’s presumably familiar with the effect.) On Instagram, Four Tet says that “Loved” is “the opening track from the new album which is coming soon.” Can’t wait! Listen to “Loved” below.

<a href="https://fourtet.bandcamp.com/track/loved">Loved by Four Tet</a>

“Loved” is out now on Four Tet’s own Text Records.