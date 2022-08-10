Four Tet – “Mango Feedback” & “Watersynth”

Kieran Hebden has released a pair of new Four Tet songs, “Mango Feedback” and “Watersynth.” The former is more dancey and engaging while the latter is placid and contemplative but both are great. They come on the heels of a couple Four Tet loosies that have emerged over the past few months, including the compilation track “Scythe Master” and the 3LW-sampling “Looking At Your Pager.”

Back in June, Hebden announced that he had resolved his streaming royalties dispute with Domino Records, which means that his earliest albums are now back on streaming services.

Listen to “Mango Feedback” and “Watersynth” below.

“Mango Feedback” & “Watersynth” are out now via Text Records.