Get ready to dip into a new DIIV LP. Remarkably, it’s been almost five years since the dark and dreamy indie band released Deceiver, their stellar third LP. They shared one track, “Soul-net,” via a mysterious website last fall. Today, they’ve officially announced their fourth album, Frog In Boiling Water.

The album’s title is a reference to “The Boiling Frog” in Daniel Quinn’s The Story Of B. The band elaborates:

If you drop a frog in a pot of boiling water, it will of course frantically try to clamber out. But if you place it gently in a pot of tepid water and turn the heat on low, the frog will sink into a tranquil stupor, exactly like one of us in a hot bath, and before long, with a smile on its face, it will unresistingly allow itself to be boiled to death. We understand the metaphor to be one about a slow, sick, and overwhelmingly banal collapse of society under end-stage capitalism, the brutal realities we’ve maybe come to accept as normal. That’s the boiling water and we are the frogs. The album is more or less a collection of snapshots from various angles of our modern condition which we think highlights what this collapse looks like and, more particularly, what it feels like.

Along with the album announcement comes new single “Brown Paper Bag,” which you can hear below.

TRACKLIST:

01 “In Amber”

02 “Brown Paper Bag”

03 “Raining On Your Pillow”

04 “Frog In Boiling Water”

05 “Everyone Out”

06 “Reflected”

07 “Somber The Drums”

08 “Little Birds”

09 “Soul-net”

10 “Fender On The Freeway”

Frog In Boiling Water is out 5/24 via Fantasy.