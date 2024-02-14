It’s Valentine’s Day, and once again, Desire is in the air. A year ago today, Caroline Polachek released her transcendent Desire, I Want To Turn Into You. Today she dropped the deluxe.

Desire, I Want To Turn Into You: Everasking Edition features seven additional tracks, including last fall’s single “Dang” and the new version of “Butterfly Net” featuring Weyes Blood. There are four more new songs here — “Meanwhile,” “Gambler’s Prayer,” a cover of Operating Theatre’s “Spring Is Coming With A Strawberry In The Mouth,” and “Coma,” an extended rework of Default Genders’ “Pharmacoma (For Ben Deitz)” — plus an acoustic version of “I Believe.”

Stream the full project below. The bonus tracks start with “Dang” at track 13.

Desire, I Want To Turn Into You: Everasking Edition is out now on Perpetual Novice/The Orchard.