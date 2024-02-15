The Chicago hardcore band Kharma makes an especially brutal form of brutal mosh music. Visual evidence shows that you should really not attempt to drink a beer when you’re anywhere near the pit while Kharma are playing.

Kharma released their debut album Moment Of Violence in 2018, and they followed it with the aweseome 2020 EP Most Dangerous Game. Today, Kharma announce plans to release their new album A World Of Our Own this spring. Here’s what singer Jordan Moten says about it:

The overall theme of this record sort of stems from the title track. In every song, I dive into a lot of issues, whether it be personal or issues with the world at large. The title track is a love letter to Chicago hardcore but more broadly to hardcore itself. The “real world” is full of so much pain and hate that we can’t control, but within the hardcore community we can. We can use this outlet to improve ourselves, each other, and eventually the world around us. So that’s where A World Of Our Own came from — the idea that hardcore is a little world that we can escape to while building ourselves up to live in a world where we can thrive, even through the struggles of everyday real life.

Lead single “Clip Your Wings” isn’t any kind of wheel reinvention, but it’s fast and ugly and ignorant and deeply satisfying. Below, check out the Derek Rathbun-directed video for “Clip Your Wings” and the tracklist for A World Of Our Own.

TRACKLIST:

01 “By Any Means”

02 “Changes”

03 “Living In Vain”

04 “Clip Your Wings”

05 “Envious”

06 “Still Seeing Red”

07 “Penance”

08 “Comfort”

09 “A World Of Our Own”

10 “Only The Hard Way”

11 “Necessary…”

A World Of Our Own is out 4/12 on Flatspot Records.