Last year, Saya Gray shared her Qwerty EP. Today, the art-pop musician announced its sequel, Qwerty II, and shared the hallucinatory single “AA BOUQUET FOR YOUR 180 FACE” with a video directed by Jennifer Cheng.

“180 face is my bass moment off of qwerty ii EP,” she said in a statement. “it’s about a spooky moody boy with a 180 face.” Qwerty II was made in isolation in 2023, and Gray describes it as “a collection of ideas and collages stuck together as the ying to the yang of the first half.”

Watch the “AA BOUQUET FOR YOUR 180 FACE” video below.

TRACKLIST:

01 “.. YOU, A FOOL”

02 “2 2 BOOTLEG”

03 “AA BOUQUET FOR YOUR 180 FACE”

04 “DIPAD33 / W . I . D . F . U”

05 “! EDIBLE THONG”

06 “! MAVIS BEACON”

07 “RRRate MY KAWAII CAKE”

Qwerty II is out 3/28 on Dirty Hit.