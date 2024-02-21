Stand Still – “Steps Ascending”
Long Island melodic hardcore group Stand Still have made a name for themselves in the scene despite not yet releasing an album. They have two EPs under their belt: 2021’s A Practice In Patience and 2022’s In A Moment’s Notice. Today, they’re sharing the new song “Steps Ascending.”
“These lyrics are inspired by Catholic guilt and the anxiety that can arise from questions left unanswered,” vocalist Gerry Windus said about the track. “Growing up in a religious household often leads to feeling as if everything is supposed to hold a deeper meaning, this track attempts to describe those feelings in the catchiest way possible.”
Along with Windus, Stand Still is Steve Hallam on guitar, Bryan Natole also on guitar, Mat Rienecker on bass, and Andre Valerio on drums. Hear “Steps Ascending” below.
TOUR DATES:
02/23 – Baltimore, MD @ Holy Frijoles w/ Family Dinner
02/24 – Richmond, VA @ Banditos w/ Family Dinner
02/25 – Lake Como, NJ @ Salty’s Beach Bar w/ Family Dinner
03/07 – Buffalo, NY @ Casa Di Francescas w/ House and Home
03/08 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Preserving w/ House and Home
03/09 – Cleveland, OH @ Birdhouse w/ House and Home
03/10 – Wilkes Barre, PA @ Doug’s Board Room w/ House and Home
03/11 – Troy, NY @ No Fun w/ Drug Church
03/12 – Burlington, VT @ Higher Ground
03/13 – Portland, ME @ The Cavern
03/14 – Providence, RI @ News Cafe
03/15 – Holyoke, MA @ The Hoff w/ Witness Chamber & Spite House
03/16 – Brooklyn, NY @ The Kingsland w/ Spite House