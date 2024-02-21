Long Island melodic hardcore group Stand Still have made a name for themselves in the scene despite not yet releasing an album. They have two EPs under their belt: 2021’s A Practice In Patience and 2022’s In A Moment’s Notice. Today, they’re sharing the new song “Steps Ascending.”

“These lyrics are inspired by Catholic guilt and the anxiety that can arise from questions left unanswered,” vocalist Gerry Windus said about the track. “Growing up in a religious household often leads to feeling as if everything is supposed to hold a deeper meaning, this track attempts to describe those feelings in the catchiest way possible.”

Along with Windus, Stand Still is Steve Hallam on guitar, Bryan Natole also on guitar, Mat Rienecker on bass, and Andre Valerio on drums. Hear “Steps Ascending” below.

TOUR DATES:

02/23 – Baltimore, MD @ Holy Frijoles w/ Family Dinner

02/24 – Richmond, VA @ Banditos w/ Family Dinner

02/25 – Lake Como, NJ @ Salty’s Beach Bar w/ Family Dinner

03/07 – Buffalo, NY @ Casa Di Francescas w/ House and Home

03/08 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Preserving w/ House and Home

03/09 – Cleveland, OH @ Birdhouse w/ House and Home

03/10 – Wilkes Barre, PA @ Doug’s Board Room w/ House and Home

03/11 – Troy, NY @ No Fun w/ Drug Church

03/12 – Burlington, VT @ Higher Ground

03/13 – Portland, ME @ The Cavern

03/14 – Providence, RI @ News Cafe

03/15 – Holyoke, MA @ The Hoff w/ Witness Chamber & Spite House

03/16 – Brooklyn, NY @ The Kingsland w/ Spite House