Last year, Flatbush Zombies’ Erick The Architect and James Blake teamed up for “Parkour.” Today, the pair shared their new collaboration called “2-3 Zone.”

“2-3 Zone” comes from Erick’s new album I’ve Never Been Here Before, which arrives on Friday. Read what he said about the song:

I’ve had dreams of accomplishing what I have now in my youth — and to be able to witness that kind of accomplishment in real time is truly a blessing. I wrote this song as a reminder to myself of the transformation I’ve experienced throughout my life. The song captures that transformative energy. Striving to obtain financial security, escaping frustration, and holding onto a hope that things will change for the better. Although I did much of this on my own, I cannot only give myself merit for the successes I’ve been able to enjoy; I’ve always been part of a team. Some coaches say that the 2-3 zone defense is the one that wins championships, allowing each person to cover a part of the court versus a man-to-man. I feel like that concept directly connected with what I wanted to say within this song, I can do more if I allow someone else to help me to achieve that goal.

Hear “2-3 Zone” below.

I’ve Never Been Here Before is out 2/23 on Architect Recording Company.