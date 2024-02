Earlier this month, Tony Shhnow shared the track “Tryna See.” The Atlanta rapper is back today with the announcement of his new project Out The Woods, which will be out in a couple weeks, and the new song “Watch.” Out The Woods is the latest in a prolific string for the rapper, who put out two projects last year: Love Streaks and I Can’t Feel My Face Too, the latter with Robb Bank$. Check out “Watch” below.

Out The Woods is out 3/7.