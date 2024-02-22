The Jesus And Mary Chain are gearing up to release a new album, Glasgow Eyes, their first in seven years and their second since reuniting in 2007. The LP was originally supposed to be out on March 8, but due to vinyl production delays they’re pushing that date back a couple weeks to March 22. But today, they’re releasing a new single to make up for the delay, “Girl 71,” which joins “Chemical Animal” and 5 Best Songs Of The Week honoree “jamcod” as an advance single. Listen below.

Glasgow Eyes is now out 3/22 on Fuzz Club.