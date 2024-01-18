The Jesus And Mary Chain – “Chemical Animal”

Mel Butler

New Music January 18, 2024 9:41 AM By Tom Breihan

The Jesus And Mary Chain – “Chemical Animal”

Mel Butler

New Music January 18, 2024 9:41 AM By Tom Breihan

Later this year, the Jesus And Mary Chain, the often-imitated and never-duplicated duo of Scottish brothers Jim and William Reid, will return with their new LP Glasgow Eyes. It’ll be the first Mary Chain album in seven years and their second since reuniting in 2007. We already posted the absolutely sick lead single “jamcod.” Today, the band follows that one with a new jam called “Chemical Animal.”

Where “jamcod” revived the ferocity of some of the Jesus And Mary Chain’s best songs, “Chemical Animal” shows a different side of the band. It’s a swirling drone that’s simultaneously uneasy and meditative, and the drug-centric lyrics return to a theme that’s been a JAMC constant: “I fill myself with chemicals to hide the dark shit I don’t show.” There’s plenty of guitar on the track, but it’s really more of a sequencer song than a guitar one. Check it out below.

Glasgow Eyes is out 3/8 on Fuzz Club.

Tom Breihan Staff

tags in this article

MOST POPULAR

Coachella 2024 Lineup Has No Doubt, Sublime, & Blur

2 days ago 0

Pitchfork Is Being Moved Under GQ

1 day ago 0

19 Thoughts On The Coachella 2024 Poster

1 day ago 0

more from New Music

Stereogum Media

Stereogum Digest