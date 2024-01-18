Later this year, the Jesus And Mary Chain, the often-imitated and never-duplicated duo of Scottish brothers Jim and William Reid, will return with their new LP Glasgow Eyes. It’ll be the first Mary Chain album in seven years and their second since reuniting in 2007. We already posted the absolutely sick lead single “jamcod.” Today, the band follows that one with a new jam called “Chemical Animal.”

Where “jamcod” revived the ferocity of some of the Jesus And Mary Chain’s best songs, “Chemical Animal” shows a different side of the band. It’s a swirling drone that’s simultaneously uneasy and meditative, and the drug-centric lyrics return to a theme that’s been a JAMC constant: “I fill myself with chemicals to hide the dark shit I don’t show.” There’s plenty of guitar on the track, but it’s really more of a sequencer song than a guitar one. Check it out below.

Glasgow Eyes is out 3/8 on Fuzz Club.