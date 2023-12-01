The 5 Best Songs Of The Week

01

Car Colors - "Old Death"

It seemed like the day might never come, but here it is: Charles Bissell’s first new music in 20 years. There’s a whole lot going on with “Old Death,” enough to make up for the two decades away. It’s a zoom through time, childhood and the recent past and the slightly less recent past knocking up against each other in lyrics that are alternatingly conversational and profound. Bissell’s wordy soup is couched in a scritchy scratchy guitar that breaks into a clattering kitchen-sink lick and bursts into something that almost sounds like an anthem, but Bissell is restrained by his literary flair from ever launching into something so simple as a chorus.



Instead, there are tantalizing ideas throughout, blisteringly compact but thrilling moments that make you want to leave it on repeat forever to see what else you can uncover. Like when he locks into the repeated “no”s and “oh”s halfway through, or the magnificent scene-setting of “This hitch/ This life/ I met Juan at Metrodome/ He and I kissed/ That night under the Perseids.” The accumulation of details adds up to one hell of a track about life, death, and what comes after. “This song’s worked in denial/ That our young won’t soon toss the first trowel over us,” Bissell sings at one point, and what is a song or a piece of art if not a defiance of death, a way for whatever small part of the artist that lives within it to continue on beyond the mere confines of a human existence? —James