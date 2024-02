Anderson .Paak’s live band Free Nationals haven’t released their own album since 2019’s self-titled, which featured guests like Mac Miller, Benny Sings, JID, and Daniel Caesar. Today, the funk/R&B quartet links up with .Paak again on “GANG$TA,” and this time they’re joined by A$AP Rocky.

The video, directed by François Rousselet, comes out on Friday. Hear the track below.