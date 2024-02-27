Last month, Jane Penny of TOPS announced her debut solo EP Surfacing and shared “Messages.” Today, she’s back with the sultry single “Wear You Out” and a video directed by OTIUM.

“I wanted to make something poppy and cute but also a bit sinister and weird, sensual and witty,” Penny explained. “Lots of wordplay, a bit dirty, I think the video represents the song well. Sometimes the greatest passion and the most intense love is slightly destructive and I wanted to explore that in a fun way.”

Watch the “Wear You Out” video below.

TOUR DATES:

05/29 – Toronto, ON @ The Baby G

06/01 – New York, NY @ Joe’s Pub

06/06 – Montreal, QC @ Casa del Popolo

06/13 – Los Angeles, CA @ Gold Diggers

Surfacing is out 4/5 on Luminelle.