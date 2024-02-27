Jane Penny – “Wear You Out”
Last month, Jane Penny of TOPS announced her debut solo EP Surfacing and shared “Messages.” Today, she’s back with the sultry single “Wear You Out” and a video directed by OTIUM.
“I wanted to make something poppy and cute but also a bit sinister and weird, sensual and witty,” Penny explained. “Lots of wordplay, a bit dirty, I think the video represents the song well. Sometimes the greatest passion and the most intense love is slightly destructive and I wanted to explore that in a fun way.”
Watch the “Wear You Out” video below.
TOUR DATES:
05/29 – Toronto, ON @ The Baby G
06/01 – New York, NY @ Joe’s Pub
06/06 – Montreal, QC @ Casa del Popolo
06/13 – Los Angeles, CA @ Gold Diggers
Surfacing is out 4/5 on Luminelle.