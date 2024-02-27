Last month, Arab Strap announced their new album I’m totally fine with it 👍 don’t give a fuck anymore 👍. Aidan Moffat and Malcolm Middleton shared the lead single “Bliss,” and today they’re back with “Allatonceness.”

“Lyrically it’s about being addicted to the endless stream of online lunacy and bullshit – constant bad news, disinformation and conspiracy theories, abuse and threats etc. – when I know I should be out engaging with the world in a more physical, meaningful way,” Moffat explained. “But I can’t stop scrolling, because I’ve been conditioned to constantly seek and consume information, which perpetuates the tide of misery and makes me part of the problem … The title came from Marshall McLuhan’s terrifyingly relevant 1967 book The Medium Is The Massage; he also coined the phrase ‘global village,’ and that’s where the ‘village hall’s on fire all day’ line comes from. Long story short: I need to get out more.”

I’m totally fine with it 👍 don’t give a fuck anymore 👍 is out 5/10 on Rock Action.