In 2021, Mdou Moctar shared their sixth album Afrique Victime. Today, the Nigerian group is announcing its follow-up, Funeral For Justice, and sharing the title track.

“This album is really different for me,” Moctar explained. “Now the problems of terrorist violence are more serious in Africa. When the US and Europe came here, they said they’re going to help us, but what we see is really different. They never help us to find a solution.”

After they completed the album last year, the band was stuck in the United States, unable to return to Nigeria due to a violent military coup. “I don’t support the coup,” Mdou said, “but I never in my life liked France in my country. I don’t hate France or French people, I don’t hate American people either, but I don’t support their manipulative policies, what they do in Africa.”

“Mdou Moctar has been a strong anti-colonial band ever since I’ve been a part of it,” said producer and bassist Mikey Coltun. “France came in, fucked up the country, then said ‘you’re free.’ And they’re not.”

TRACKLIST:

01 “Funeral For Justice”

02 “Imouhar”

03 “Takoba”

04 “Sousoume”

05 “Imagerhan”

06 “Tchinta”

07 “Djallo #1”

08 “Oh France”

09 “Modern Slaves”

Funeral For Justice is out 5/3 on Matador.