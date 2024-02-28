Mdou Moctar – “Funeral For Justice”
In 2021, Mdou Moctar shared their sixth album Afrique Victime. Today, the Nigerian group is announcing its follow-up, Funeral For Justice, and sharing the title track.
“This album is really different for me,” Moctar explained. “Now the problems of terrorist violence are more serious in Africa. When the US and Europe came here, they said they’re going to help us, but what we see is really different. They never help us to find a solution.”
After they completed the album last year, the band was stuck in the United States, unable to return to Nigeria due to a violent military coup. “I don’t support the coup,” Mdou said, “but I never in my life liked France in my country. I don’t hate France or French people, I don’t hate American people either, but I don’t support their manipulative policies, what they do in Africa.”
“Mdou Moctar has been a strong anti-colonial band ever since I’ve been a part of it,” said producer and bassist Mikey Coltun. “France came in, fucked up the country, then said ‘you’re free.’ And they’re not.”
Watch the “Funeral For Justice” video below.
TRACKLIST:
01 “Funeral For Justice”
02 “Imouhar”
03 “Takoba”
04 “Sousoume”
05 “Imagerhan”
06 “Tchinta”
07 “Djallo #1”
08 “Oh France”
09 “Modern Slaves”
TOUR DATES:
04/14 – Indio, CA @ Coachella Music and Arts Festival
04/21 – Indio, CA @ Coachella Music and Arts Festival
06/05 – Atlantic City, NJ @ Anchor Rock Club
06/06 – Harrisburg, PA @ The Abbey Bar at ABC
06/07 – Richmond, VA @ Cheers Brown’s Island
06/08 – Saxapahaw, NC @ Haw River Ballroom
06/09 – Asheville, NC @ The Orange Peel
06/11 – Charleston, SC @ Pour House
06/12 – Birmingham, AL @ Saturn
06/13 – Atlanta, GA @ Terminal West
06/14 – Manchester, TN @ Bonnaroo
06/15 – Indianapolis, IN @ The Hi-Fi
06/18 – Chicago, IL @ Thalia Hall
06/19 – Detroit, MI @ Magic Bag
06/20 – Cleveland, OH @ Beachland Ballroom
06/21 – Buffalo, NY @ Asbury Hall
06/22 – Greenfield, MA @ Green River Music Festival
06/23 – Boston, MA @ Paradise Rock Club
06/26 – Brooklyn, NY @ Warsaw
06/27 – Washington, DC @ 9:30 Club
06/28 – Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer
07/03 – London, UK @ Electric Brixton
07/07 – Beuningen, NL @ Down the Rabbit Hole
08/19 – Berlin, DE @ Festaal Kreuzberg
08/20 – Leipzig, DE @ UT Kreuzberg
08/21 – Munich, DE @ Ampere
08/22 – Milan, IT @ Magnolia Summer Stage
08/25 – Paris, FR @ Petit Bain
08/26 – Antwerp, BE @ OLT Revierenhof
08/27 – Amsterdam, NL @ Paradiso
08/30 – Dorset, UK @ End of the Road Festival
08/31 – Manchester, UK @ Manchester Psych Fest
09/01 – Birmingham, UK @ Moseley Folk Festival
09/02 – Glasgow, UK @ Saint Luke’s
09/03 – Newcastle, UK @ Boiler Shop
09/04 – Leeds, UK @ The Brudenell Social Club
Funeral For Justice is out 5/3 on Matador.