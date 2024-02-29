Earlier this month, St. Vincent divulged details about the follow-up to her 2021 album Daddy’s Home, describing it as “urgent and psychotic.” Today, Annie Clark is announcing the LP, entitled All Born Screaming, and sharing the lead single “Broken Man.”

“There are some places, emotionally, that you can only get to by taking the long walk into the woods alone — to find out what your heart is really saying,” Clark said in a statement. “It sounds real because it is real.”

Friends who helped Clark with the album include Rachel Eckroth, Josh Freese, Dave Grohl, Mark Guiliana, Cate Le Bon, Justin Meldal-Johnsen, Stella Mozgawa, and David Ralicke. It’s her first self-produced album, recorded at her own Compound Fracture studio in LA, as well as Electric Lady in New York and Steve Albini’s Electrical Audio in Chicago. All Born Screaming will arrive via Virgin Music Group, though her last three came out through Loma Vista.

In this month’s Mojo feature, she said, “I needed to go deeper in finding my own sonic vocabulary. I like to think of [the record] as post-plague pop, it’s a lot about heaven and hell – the metaphorical kinds. Which is appropriate, because sitting alone in a studio for that many hours I would say is a version of hell.”

Below, watch the “Broken Man” video, shot by Alex Da Corte.

TRACKLIST:

01 “Hell Is Near”

02 “Reckless”

03 “Broken Man”

04 “Flea”

05 “Big Time Nothing”

06 “Violent Times”

07 “The Power’s Out”

08 “Sweetest Fruit”

09 “So Many Planets”

10 “All Born Screaming” (Feat. Cate Le Bon)

All Born Screaming is out 4/26 via Virgin Music Group.