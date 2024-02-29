Been Stellar have made a name for themselves with their delightfully shoegazey 2022 self-titled EP and by opening for Interpol in December. Today, the New York quintet is announcing their debut album Scream From New York, NY and sharing the fiery single “Passing Judgement.” They’ve also signed to Dirty Hit, and will be supporting their label mates the 1975 in Europe.

“We were finishing ‘Passing Judgment’ in the midst of our first tour in the UK,” lead vocalist Sam Slocum said in a statement. “Playing through it a bit differently each show, we were learning to look at the song from different angles. The recording feels live because of this process — there’s a chaotic feeling in the drums and bass that wouldn’t be there if we hadn’t finished writing it live. Lyrically I was thinking about why we judge the world around us, and how passing judgment on someone or something is usually rooted in being unsure in oneself.”

Slocum and guitarist Skyler Knapp met in high school in Michigan, performing as Been Stellar before heading to NYU and meeting the rest of the band: Nando Dale on guitar, Nico Brunstein on bass, and Laila Wayans on drums. Scream From New York, NY was produced by Dan Carey.

Watch director Gabriel Jace Long’s video for “Passing Judgement” below.

TRACKLIST:

01 “Start Again”

02 “Passing Judgment”

03 “Pumpkin”

04 “Scream From New York, NY”

05 “Sweet”

06 “Can’t Look Away”

07 “Shimmer”

08 “Takedown”

09 “All In One”

10 “I Have The Answer”

TOUR DATES:

02/26 – Lisbon, PT @ Sagres Campo Pequeno*

02/27 – Madrid, ES @ WiZink Center*

03/01 – Paris, FR @ Le Zénith*

03/02 – Amsterdam, NE @ AFAS LIVE*

03/03 – Brussels, BE @ Forest National*

03/05 – Hamburg, DE @ Barclays Arena*

03/07 – Oslo, NO @ Oslo Spektrum*

03/08 – Stockholm, SE @ Annexet*

03/10 – Copenhagen, DK @ KB Hallen*

03/12 – Berlin, DE @ Mercedes-Benz Arena*

03/13 – Warsaw, PL @ Torwar Hall*

03/14 – Prague, CZ @ Fortuna Hall*

03/16 – Zurich, CH @ Hallenstadion Zurich*

03/18 – Munich, DE @ Zenith* SOLD OUT

03/19 – Milan, IT @ Mediolanum Forum*

03/21 – Frankfurt, DE @ Jahrhunderthalle*

03/22 – Cologne, DE @ Palladium*

03/24 – Amsterdam, NE @ AFAS Live*

05/04 – Atlanta, GA @ Shaky Knees

05/15 – Southampton, UK @ Joiners

05/16 – Brighton, UK @ The Great Escape

05/18 – Amsterdam, NL @ London Calling

05/20 – Bristol, UK @ The Louisiana

05/22 – Manchester, UK @ YES (basement)

05/23 – London, UK @ The Lexington

07/26 – Sheffield, UK @ Tramlines Fest

07/27 – Oxfordshire, UK @ Truck Fest

07/28 – Suffolk, UK @ Latitude Festival

*supporting The 1975

Scream From New York, NY is out 6/14 on Dirty Hit.