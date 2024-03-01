The Mysterious London production duo Two Shell have always been quirky little bastards, but today’s new single is only weird in the context of their recorded output thus far. “✧ Ɉ​ᵾ​ng​Ҟ​ooҟ – Talk To Me” — I’m guessing the title is a reference to the BTS member? — is a minimal piano ballad, slightly uncanny but full of impassioned falsetto vocals. One key lyrical sequence: “Called you, just to check you never wanna see me again/ I fly high with the hope that you’ll look up/ With one chance, I just wanna be the one that you love.”

I’m choosing to believe this is a profession of love for Jungkook. It’s not the Two Shell I’m used to, but I’m not mad at it. Listen below.