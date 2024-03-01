Two Shell – “✧ ɈᵾngҞooҟ – Talk To Me”
The Mysterious London production duo Two Shell have always been quirky little bastards, but today’s new single is only weird in the context of their recorded output thus far. “✧ ɈᵾngҞooҟ – Talk To Me” — I’m guessing the title is a reference to the BTS member? — is a minimal piano ballad, slightly uncanny but full of impassioned falsetto vocals. One key lyrical sequence: “Called you, just to check you never wanna see me again/ I fly high with the hope that you’ll look up/ With one chance, I just wanna be the one that you love.”
I’m choosing to believe this is a profession of love for Jungkook. It’s not the Two Shell I’m used to, but I’m not mad at it. Listen below.