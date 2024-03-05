At the end of the week, the Norwegian duo Konradsen are releasing a new album, Michael’s Book On Bears, and we’ve heard a handful of tracks from it already, including “Out In The Backyard,” “Michael,” “Scandinavian Dynamite,” and “Dološ Viessu.” Today, they’re sharing one final advance single, the lovely “I.O.U.”

“This song questions the individualism we live in,” the band shared. “I believe it’s healthy if the choices we make in life are not only about ourselves, but also our children and the places we come from. We are joined on this one by members of the Senja gospel choir from Eirik’s hometown in Northern Norway.”

Listen below.

Michael’s Book On bears is out 3/8 via 777 Music.