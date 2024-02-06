In November, Konradsen announced their new album Michael’s Book On Bears and shared “Out In The Backyard.” The Norwegian folk duo released “Michael” last month, and today they’re back with “Scandinavian Dynamite” and “Dološ Viessu,” the latter of which features Emil Karlsen performing a joik.

“’Scandinavian Dynamite’ is a tribute to your childhood girl gang and all the laughter that broke out and all the tears you shed together,” Konradsen said in a statement. “We wrote this song with Martin Miguel Almagro Tonne from the band Pom Poko who helped us expand our universe.”

Hear “Scandinavian Dynamite” and “Dološ Viessu” below.

Michael’s Book On Bears is out 3/8 via 777 Music.