The new Konradsen album is called Michael’s Book On Bears, and today we get to hear its title track of sorts. After sharing “Out In The Backyard” last year, the Norwegian Band To Watch today are revealing “Michael.”

This is the kind of tender, soulful coffeeshop indie-pop that made me love this band in the first place, pairing Jenny Sabel’s vocals with luxuriant saxophone parts that add just the right tone and texture to the track. According to the band, the song “depicts scenes from childhood and the tug-of-war between the good and the bad memories. It also deals with the longing for a choice of path. Here, Aleksander Waaktaar (girl in red, Dagny, Astrid S) has given the song the string arrangement it needed.”

Listen below.

Michael’s Book On Bears is out 3/8 via 777.