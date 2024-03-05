The Atlanta post-punk band Vessel will release their debut album Wrapped In Cellophane next month, and we’ve already posted first single “Game.” Today, Vessel follow that one with the new song “Lost Appeal,” a propulsive and saxophone-laced groove with lyrics about watching TikTok when you can’t fall asleep. In the video, director Will Ingram’s camera wanders through a house, capturing the members of Vessel as they play the song. Check it out below.

Wrapped In Cellophane is out 4/2 on Double Phantom.