Vessel – “Game”

New Music January 30, 2024 4:44 PM By Chris DeVille

Vessel – “Game”

New Music January 30, 2024 4:44 PM By Chris DeVille

Vessel are an Atlanta quartet who play post-punk with bright bursts of melody (via both singing and saxophone) and lithe, elastic rhythm. Their music leans closer to indie rock than pop, but I appreciate that they make post-punk feel more like a party than a very serious art project. Ahead of a few dates opening for their Atlanta forebears Omni, they’ve announced debut album Wrapped In Cellophane today, and you’d be a complete idiot not to listen to new single “Game” below along with the previously released “Telephone” and “Whatcha Doin.”

TRACKLIST:
01 “Whatcha Doin”
02 “Abducted”
03 “Hollow Empathy”
04 “Lost Appeal”
05 “Balance”
06 “Blonde”
07 “Game”
08 “Pull The Strings”
09 “Telephone”
10 “Testin Me”
11 “What’s Inside”
12 “Some Say”

TOUR DATES:
02/29 – Philadelphia, PA @ PhilaMOCA
03/01 – Kingston, NY @ Tubby’s
03/02 – Queens, NY @ TV Eye

Wrapped In Cellophane is out 4/2 on Double Phantom.

Chris DeVille Staff

tags in this article

MOST POPULAR

Nicki Minaj Escalates Megan Thee Stallion Feud With New Song “Big Foot”

2 days ago 0

Kat Von D Wins Lawsuit Over Miles Davis Tattoo

3 days ago 0

Alice In Chains Release Jar Of Flies 30th Anniversary Vinyl Embedded With Real Flies

5 days ago 0

more from New Music

Stereogum Media

Stereogum Digest