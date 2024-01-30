Vessel are an Atlanta quartet who play post-punk with bright bursts of melody (via both singing and saxophone) and lithe, elastic rhythm. Their music leans closer to indie rock than pop, but I appreciate that they make post-punk feel more like a party than a very serious art project. Ahead of a few dates opening for their Atlanta forebears Omni, they’ve announced debut album Wrapped In Cellophane today, and you’d be a complete idiot not to listen to new single “Game” below along with the previously released “Telephone” and “Whatcha Doin.”

<a href="https://vesselatl.bandcamp.com/album/wrapped-in-cellophane">Wrapped In Cellophane by Vessel</a>

<a href="https://vesselatl.bandcamp.com/track/telephone">Telephone by Vessel</a>

<a href="https://vesselatl.bandcamp.com/track/whatcha-doin-2">Whatcha Doin by Vessel</a>

TRACKLIST:

01 “Whatcha Doin”

02 “Abducted”

03 “Hollow Empathy”

04 “Lost Appeal”

05 “Balance”

06 “Blonde”

07 “Game”

08 “Pull The Strings”

09 “Telephone”

10 “Testin Me”

11 “What’s Inside”

12 “Some Say”

TOUR DATES:

02/29 – Philadelphia, PA @ PhilaMOCA

03/01 – Kingston, NY @ Tubby’s

03/02 – Queens, NY @ TV Eye

Wrapped In Cellophane is out 4/2 on Double Phantom.