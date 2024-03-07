Slow Hollows – “Tired”
LA musician Austin Feinstein formed Slow Hollows in 2013, though the group disbanded in 2020 and has recently been resuscitated as his solo project. Today, he’s sharing “Tired,” a single from his new album Bullhead, out this Friday.
“Tired” is a haunted alt-rock gem, lethargic yet visceral with a devastating hook: “I’m tired of everybody but you.” It follows “Idle Hands,” “Soap,” and “Old Yeller.”
“Making a cohesive album was the most important thing to me,” Feinstein said in a statement. “Having some time away from the band made me realize what Slow Hollows stood for. It’s hard to realize what you’re getting at when you’re doing it. Making a sonic shift towards the sounds of early Slow Hollows records felt like something I needed to do for myself.”
The 26-year-old also sings on Frank Ocean’s “Self Control,” and has appeared on Tyler, The Creator’s albums.
Check out “Tired” and the other Bullhead singles below, along with his upcoming tour dates.
TRACKLIST:
01 “Bullhead”
02 “Homebody”
03 “Dreams Go”
04 “Idle Hands”
05 “Tired”
06 “Old Yeller”
07 “Soap”
08 “The Villain”
09 “A World Is Waiting”
TOUR DATES:
03/14 – Santa Ana, CA @ Constellation Room
03/15 – Phoenix, AZ @ Valley Bar
03/18 – Denver, CO @ Globe Hall
03/19 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Kilby Court
03/20 – Reno, NV @ Holland Project
03/23 – Seattle, WA @ Barboza
03/24 – Portland, OR @ Polaris Hall
03/26 – San Francisco, CA @ Cafe Du Nord
04/09 – San Diego, CA @ Casbah
04/11 – Santa Fe, NM @ Meow Wolf
04/12 – Oklahoma City, OK @ Beer City
04/13 – Lawrence, KS @ Bottleneck
04/14 – Minneapolis, MN @ 7th Street Entry
04/16 – Chicago, IL @ Schubas
04/18 – Philadelphia, PA @ Johnny Brenda’s
04/20 – Boston, MA @ Red Room at Cafe 939
04/21 – Brooklyn, NY @ Baby’s All Right
04/23 – Washington, DC @ Songbyrd
04/24 – Chapel Hill, NC @ Cat’s Cradle Back Room
04/25 – Atlanta, GA @ The Masquerade – Purgatory
04/26 – Nashville, TN @ The End
04/28 – Houston, TX @ White Oak Music Hall (Upstairs)
04/29 – Dallas, TX @ Club Dada
04/30 – Austin, TX @ Mohawk (Inside)
05/02 – Tucson, AZ @ Club Congress
05/10 – Los Angeles, CA @ Lodge Room
Bullhead is out 3/8 on Danger Collective.