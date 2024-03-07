LA musician Austin Feinstein formed Slow Hollows in 2013, though the group disbanded in 2020 and has recently been resuscitated as his solo project. Today, he’s sharing “Tired,” a single from his new album Bullhead, out this Friday.

“Tired” is a haunted alt-rock gem, lethargic yet visceral with a devastating hook: “I’m tired of everybody but you.” It follows “Idle Hands,” “Soap,” and “Old Yeller.”

“Making a cohesive album was the most important thing to me,” Feinstein said in a statement. “Having some time away from the band made me realize what Slow Hollows stood for. It’s hard to realize what you’re getting at when you’re doing it. Making a sonic shift towards the sounds of early Slow Hollows records felt like something I needed to do for myself.”

The 26-year-old also sings on Frank Ocean’s “Self Control,” and has appeared on Tyler, The Creator’s albums.

Check out “Tired” and the other Bullhead singles below, along with his upcoming tour dates.

TRACKLIST:

01 “Bullhead”

02 “Homebody”

03 “Dreams Go”

04 “Idle Hands”

05 “Tired”

06 “Old Yeller”

07 “Soap”

08 “The Villain”

09 “A World Is Waiting”

TOUR DATES:

03/14 – Santa Ana, CA @ Constellation Room

03/15 – Phoenix, AZ @ Valley Bar

03/18 – Denver, CO @ Globe Hall

03/19 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Kilby Court

03/20 – Reno, NV @ Holland Project

03/23 – Seattle, WA @ Barboza

03/24 – Portland, OR @ Polaris Hall

03/26 – San Francisco, CA @ Cafe Du Nord

04/09 – San Diego, CA @ Casbah

04/11 – Santa Fe, NM @ Meow Wolf

04/12 – Oklahoma City, OK @ Beer City

04/13 – Lawrence, KS @ Bottleneck

04/14 – Minneapolis, MN @ 7th Street Entry

04/16 – Chicago, IL @ Schubas

04/18 – Philadelphia, PA @ Johnny Brenda’s

04/20 – Boston, MA @ Red Room at Cafe 939

04/21 – Brooklyn, NY @ Baby’s All Right

04/23 – Washington, DC @ Songbyrd

04/24 – Chapel Hill, NC @ Cat’s Cradle Back Room

04/25 – Atlanta, GA @ The Masquerade – Purgatory

04/26 – Nashville, TN @ The End

04/28 – Houston, TX @ White Oak Music Hall (Upstairs)

04/29 – Dallas, TX @ Club Dada

04/30 – Austin, TX @ Mohawk (Inside)

05/02 – Tucson, AZ @ Club Congress

05/10 – Los Angeles, CA @ Lodge Room

Bullhead is out 3/8 on Danger Collective.