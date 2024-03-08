Tenacious D Release Cover Of Britney Spears’ “…Baby One More Time” From Kung Fu Panda 4

New Music March 7, 2024 8:32 PM By Danielle Chelosky

Last week, Jack Black posted a TikTok previewing a Tenacious D cover of Britney Spears’ “…Baby One More Time,” and it predictably went mega-viral. Today, the rock duo shared the song, which soundtracks the ending scene of Kung Fu Panda 4.

The release comes with a music video filmed at the premiere of the film on Sunday in LA. In an interview with Entertainment Tonight, Black shared a message to Spears: “Britney, if you’re watching, I love you. I love the song,” Black said.

He also said he was down for to performing other hits with her. “I’m here! I’m ready when you are. I’m waiting by the phone,” he said. “I got kicks! I don’t quite have Britney kicks, but you know, I got some moves.”

Check out the cover below.

@jackblackTenacious B! 🐼♬ original sound – Jack Black

