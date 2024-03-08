In 1983, Billy Idol released his seminal sophomore album Rebel Yell. The English-American rock great announced earlier this week that he’s celebrating 40 years of the record with a reissue featuring previously unreleased tracks. His cover of Rose Royce’s “Love Don’t Live Here Anymore” from the album sessions is out now.

The set also includes the unreleased Idol/Steve Stevens original “Best Way Out Of Here,” demos, a Poolside remix, and more. It’ll be available as 2xLP, 2xCD, and digital formats. Hear “Love Don’t Live Here Anymore” below.

TRACKLIST:

01 “Rebel Yell”

02 “Daytime Drama”

03 “Eyes Without A Face”

04 “Blue Highway”

05 “Flesh For Fantasy”

06 “Catch My Fall”

07 “Crank Call”

08 “(Do Not) Stand In The Shadows”

09 “The Dead Next Door”

10 “Best Way Out Of Here”

11 “Love Don’t Live Here Anymore”

12 “Daytime Drama” (Demo)

13 “Flesh For Fantasy” (Demo)

14 “Catch My Fall” (Early Version)

15 “Crank Call” (Demo)

16 “(Do Not) Stand In The Shadows” (Demo)

17 “Rebel Yell” (Session Take)

18 “Blue Highway” (Original Demo)

19 “Flesh For Fantasy” (Session Take)

20 “Catch My Fall” (Original Demo)

21 “Motorbikin’” (Session Take)

22 “Eyes Without A Face” (Poolside remix)

TOUR DATES:

05/03 — West Palm Beach, FL @ Sunfest

05/05 — Atlanta, GA @ Shaky Knees Festival

05/10 — Flagstaff, AZ @ Pepsi Amphitheater

05/14 — Catoosa, OK @ Hard Rock Hotel & Casino

05/16 — Lincoln, NE @ Pinewood Bowl

05/19 — Gary, IN @ Hard Rock Northern Indiana

07/27 — Portland, OR @Project Pabst

The Rebel Yell reissue is out 4/26 on Capitol/UMe