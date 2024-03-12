Chances are you haven’t thought about Annabel for a minute, but you should rectify that. The Akron emo band was a mainstay of the DIY circuit in the late 2000s and early 2010s, and they released albums for the reliably great record labels Count Your Lucky Stars and Tiny Engines. This spring, they’ll add to their illustrious discography with Worldviews, their first album in nine years. “Think of Worldviews less like a comeback and more as the product of years spent gestating,” reads the Bandcamp promo text. “More The Meadowlands than the promised Wrens LP4.

Lead single “Defense Mechanism” boasts huge, melodic guitar attack and an even bigger chorus. “Seems like you found me at a strange time in life,” Ben Hendricks sings with power and grace. “It is what it is, but nothing was my fault.” In the video, directed by Hendricks, Annabel dress up like football players — I guess because defense wins championships? Both song and video are great, so watch below.

TRACKLIST:

01 “Another World”

02 “All Time”

03 “Worldviews”

04 “We Are Where We Are”

05 “Medicine”

06 “Every Home Needs A Ghost”

07 “Before Too Long”

08 “Dog”

09 “Small Victories”

10 “Defense Mechanism”

11 “Hopium”

12 “The Afterworld”

Worldviews is out 6/14 via Tiny Engines. Pre-order it here.