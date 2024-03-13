Norwegian label 6612 is preparing to release a new compilation cassette entitled So Many Things At Once with funds going to Justice for Democrats. Today, Kip Berman’s project the Natvral shared his song “Pink Wine” for the tape.

Premiering via Brooklyn Vegan, Berman said about the track:

As you get on in years, you have a bit less patience for the fanciful, and a desire to say just what things are. I suppose this song has something to do with that feeling. The singer is momentarily seduced by some remembrance of an old romance, even as its present reality feels like a ruin. But by the time the tune is done, he’s sick of all that. Could be he drank too much pink wine? Or maybe, it’s time to make some new memories. There may be something to be said about nostalgia being like rosé colored glasses — you can get lost in some idealized yesterday, and not see the good that’s right there in front of you.

Hear it below.

So Many Things At Once is out 4/5 on 6612. Pre-order it here.