Split Enz Share “Murder,” A Previously Unreleased Song They Played Live 45 Years Ago

Split Enz haven’t been an active concern for a while now — the last time that the New Zealand band performed together was in 2009, the most recent in a series of brief reunions that have taken place since they broke up in 1984. But today they’ve shared “Murder,” a previously unreleased song that they played live a handful of times 45 years ago.

Peter Green, Split Enz’s archivist, put together a video for the track that features the band as puppets. The recording of the track was taken live back in 1979. “We started the Enz ‘Murder’ art project last year,” Green told Noise11. “The band so scattered and in the end I just went old school (something Tim Finn always loves) did a little course on puppets and we finished filming here in the art room part of the archives at Kalorama 2 weeks ago.”

Check it out below.