Fresh off an eight-day tour in France, Sarp and Vogel were primed to perform (although the latter admitted he was fighting off a sickness) and kept an open mind for the setting — a modest temple of worship. “Sometimes when we play in churches, it’s often that people try to behave in a way. It’s hard for them to really show their emotions,” Sarp added. “You try not to be too loud and a bit more introverted.” But the composers are well-versed in transcending religious settings with their layered and tactile music. Their last album Late Reflections is a recorded collection of songs the duo finely composed and curated to match one of the most monumental settings of gothic architecture, Cologne Cathedral. Sarp continued: “So we are quite familiar with the atmosphere, we know that it’s going to be a bit more quiet in the audience. At least that’s what we tell ourselves, it doesn’t have to do so much with us. It’s more people that are a bit more…holding back.”

Sarp was right, there wasn’t a mob of sweaty bodies freely swaying in the church washed in flashes of strobe lights. That was more to do with the pace of the evening, slowly building to club-worthy rhapsodic highs as the audience marveled in the red velvet-cushioned rows. Stark flashes of crimson and royal blue wafted over and from behind Paez as she began the night at the piano. Most compositions she performed were instrumental, each expansive song drawing in her whole body as if in meditation with her piano. It was her first time in the US and her pure enthusiasm was palpable. Her demeanor was bright, maybe even a little nervous, and early on she softly mentioned something of minor technological glitch. “We will just wing it,” she grinned into her mic. Whatever Paez was struggling with in the beginning was undetected by the audience. Paez’s compositions were not solely instrumental. After a couple songs, her soft, high-pitched speaking voice was exchanged for a heavy, almost icy croon. Her performance of “Por qué” — the lead single from her debut album Silent Stories, out May 2 via OPIA Community — was wistful. Like a burst of winter air on a sun-drenched afternoon, her harmonic vocal cries wafted refreshing-turned-anxious piano strokes.