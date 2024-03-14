Tomorrow, Justin Timberlake will release his new album Everything I Thought It Was, and he’s doing a whole lot to promote it, including hijacking Jimmy Kimmel’s post-Oscar monologue on Monday night. Last night, Timberlake went full “break glass in case of emergency.” During a relatively intimate show at the Wiltern Theatre in Los Angeles, Timberlake brought out his old *NSYNC bandmates, and they gave their first performance since their last surprise reunion at the 2013 VMAs.

*NSYNC got back together last year to record “Better Place,” a song for the soundtrack of Trolls Band Together, the latest film in Justin Timberlake’s animated franchise. Timberlake has confirmed that the group also have a song on Everything I Thought It Was. It’s called “Paradise,” and they debuted it in last night’s surprise reunion. (They did not sing “Better Place,” so maybe we’ve all agreed to forget that one.)

As Variety reports, Timberlake’s set last night also included surprise appearances from two more recent collaborators, R&B singer Coco Jones and rapper Tobe Nwigwe. When the curtain went up near the end of the show and revealed the other four *NSYNC members, people in the crowd were reportedly crying. The group sang brief snippets of their old hits “Gone,” “Girlfriend,” “Bye Bye Bye,” and “It’s Gonna Be Me” before bringing out the stools and harmonizing on “Paradise.” After that, Timberlake closed his set with the solo song “Mirrors.” Watch some videos of the reunion below.

The full moment leading up to @NSYNC coming out 😭😭😭 I’m not ok pic.twitter.com/YTQyG7mlJ1 — 🪩 Ashley 🪩 (@ashleyhollabakk) March 14, 2024

NSYNC reunites at Justin Timberlake's "One Night Only" L.A. show. pic.twitter.com/Va3ZjJGMUi — Variety (@Variety) March 14, 2024

The boys are back and my little NSYNC heart is so happy 🥰 #NSYNC #JustinTimberlake pic.twitter.com/IjH2fHLHEK — Courtney McKinney (@CourtAnne1225) March 14, 2024

the new NSYNC song “paradise” performed live for the first time pic.twitter.com/7IHVCr8Wv1 — steven j. horowitz (@speriod) March 14, 2024

Everything I Thought It Was is out 3/15 on RCA.