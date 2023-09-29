NSYNC – “Better Place”
There’s new NSYNC music in the world. In 2023. Wild! After appearing together onstage at the VMAs last month, the elder millennial boy band has released their first new song in 22 years.
Justin Timberlake is one of the leads in the animated Trolls movies, playing the grouchy Branch opposite Anna Kendrick’s Poppy. “Can’t Stop The Feeling,” his last #1 hit, was a Trolls soundtrack jam, and his SZA duet “The Other Side” was from sequel Trolls World Tour. NSYNC’s new song “Better Place” is from the third Trolls movie, Trolls Band Together, in which Branch reunites with his estranged brothers and reforms their old boy band. Meta!
Hear “Better Place” and see the movie soundtrack album’s tracklist below.
TRACKLIST:
01 “Better Place” – *NSYNC
02 “Perfect” – Justin Timberlake, Eric Andre, Daveed Diggs, Kid Cudi & Troye Sivan
03 “Let’s Get Married” – Justin Timberlake, Anna Kendrick, Zooey Deschanel, Anderson .Paak, Kenan Thompson, Kunal Nayyar, Icona Pop & Ron Funches
04 “Watch Me Work” – Andrew Rannells & Brianna Mazzola
05 “Vacay Island” – Daveed Diggs, India Carney & Ty Taylor
06 “BroZone’s Back” – Justin Timberlake, Eric Andre, Daveed Diggs & Anna Kendrick
07 “Lonely People” – Troye Sivan
08 “Hustle Dimension” – Joseph Shirley
09 “It Takes Two” – Camila Cabello, Anna Kendrick, Justin Timberlake, Eric Andre, Daveed Diggs & Kid Cudi
10 “Mount Rageous” – Andrew Rannells & Brianna Mazzola
11 “Better Place (Family Harmony)” – Justin Timberlake, Eric Andre, Daveed Diggs, Kid Cudi, Troye Sivan, Anna Kendrick & Camila Cabello
12 “Better Place (Reunion)” – *NSYNC, Eric Andre, Daveed Diggs, Troye Sivan & Kid Cudi
13 “Family” – Justin Timberlake, Anna Kendrick, Camila Cabello, Eric Andre, Daveed Diggs, Kid Cudi & Troye Sivan
14 “9 To 5” – Zosia Mamet
Trolls Band Together hits theaters on 11/17 and Trolls Band Together (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack) is out 10/20.