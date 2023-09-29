There’s new NSYNC music in the world. In 2023. Wild! After appearing together onstage at the VMAs last month, the elder millennial boy band has released their first new song in 22 years.

Justin Timberlake is one of the leads in the animated Trolls movies, playing the grouchy Branch opposite Anna Kendrick’s Poppy. “Can’t Stop The Feeling,” his last #1 hit, was a Trolls soundtrack jam, and his SZA duet “The Other Side” was from sequel Trolls World Tour. NSYNC’s new song “Better Place” is from the third Trolls movie, Trolls Band Together, in which Branch reunites with his estranged brothers and reforms their old boy band. Meta!

Hear “Better Place” and see the movie soundtrack album’s tracklist below.

TRACKLIST:

01 “Better Place” – *NSYNC

02 “Perfect” – Justin Timberlake, Eric Andre, Daveed Diggs, Kid Cudi & Troye Sivan

03 “Let’s Get Married” – Justin Timberlake, Anna Kendrick, Zooey Deschanel, Anderson .Paak, Kenan Thompson, Kunal Nayyar, Icona Pop & Ron Funches

04 “Watch Me Work” – Andrew Rannells & Brianna Mazzola

05 “Vacay Island” – Daveed Diggs, India Carney & Ty Taylor

06 “BroZone’s Back” – Justin Timberlake, Eric Andre, Daveed Diggs & Anna Kendrick

07 “Lonely People” – Troye Sivan

08 “Hustle Dimension” – Joseph Shirley

09 “It Takes Two” – Camila Cabello, Anna Kendrick, Justin Timberlake, Eric Andre, Daveed Diggs & Kid Cudi

10 “Mount Rageous” – Andrew Rannells & Brianna Mazzola

11 “Better Place (Family Harmony)” – Justin Timberlake, Eric Andre, Daveed Diggs, Kid Cudi, Troye Sivan, Anna Kendrick & Camila Cabello

12 “Better Place (Reunion)” – *NSYNC, Eric Andre, Daveed Diggs, Troye Sivan & Kid Cudi

13 “Family” – Justin Timberlake, Anna Kendrick, Camila Cabello, Eric Andre, Daveed Diggs, Kid Cudi & Troye Sivan

14 “9 To 5” – Zosia Mamet

Trolls Band Together hits theaters on 11/17 and Trolls Band Together (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack) is out 10/20.