VMAs: Watch NSYNC Reunite To Present Taylor Swift With Best Pop Video

Rumors started flying today that iconic Y2K boy band *NSYNC would be reuniting tonight at the 2023 MTV VMAs. The group, which hasn’t released music together since 2002, have recently been rumored to be prepping new music for the upcoming film Trolls Band Together after posters were spotted in NYC teasing *NSYNC’s logo. Tonight, at the VMAs, the reunited *NSYNC gathered on stage to present the Best Pop award to Taylor Swift for Midnights single “Anti-Hero.”

As *NSYNC walked onstage to present the award, Taylor was notably the only one in the audience who seemed surprised at the reunion. As she walked onstage, she fangirled hard and exclaimed, “I’m not doing well pivoting from this to this. I had your dolls. Are you doing something, what’s gonna happen now? They’re gonna do something, and I need to know what it is!” Meanwhile, Lance Bass handed Taylor a friendship bracelet.

For Best Pop, Taylor Swift was up against Miley Cyrus’ “Flowers,” Ed Sheeran’s “Eyes Closed, P!nk’s “Trustfall,” Demi Lovato’s “Swine,” Olivia Rodrigo’s “Vampire,” and Dua Lipa’s “Dance The Night.”

This moment marks 10 years since *NSYNC’s last reunion at the 2013 VMAs, where the group performed a medley and Justin Timberlake was presented with the Video Vanguard Award.

Watch *NSYNC reunite and hand Taylor Swift her award for Best Pop below.

https://twitter.com/PopBase/status/1701767032881009078

UPDATE: Swift won nine awards in all tonight, tying the single night record and putting her behind Beyoncé for the second most VMA wins of all time. Swift has 23 while Bey’s won 26 as a solo artist.