Justin Timberlake Teasing New Album Everything I Thought It Was, Playing SNL This Month

It seems like Justin Timberlake season is upon us. Timberlake is playing a one-off concert tonight in his hometown of Memphis, and he was just announced as the musical guest for next weekend’s Jan. 27 episode of Saturday Night Live alongside host Dakota Johnson. (It’ll be his fifth time on the show as a solo artist, which feels low.) If the rumblings are to be believed, it’s all in support of a new album, his first since his 2018 flop Man Of The Woods.

Tuesday on TikTok, Timberlake hinted that he’d perform new music at tonight’s show. Thursday, he posted a photo set on Instagram captioned EITIW. The last image in the batch included a logo with that sequence of letters. As TMZ points out, Timberlake recently applied to trademark the phrases Everything I Thought It Was and Everything I Thought It Was … A Sonic film. More specifically, the paperwork was submitted by attorney C. Brandon Browning, who has filed for trademarks on Timberlake’s behalf before, including the phrase “Man Of The Woods.”

Timberlake and his longtime collaborator Timbaland have been sharing updates from the studio for many months now. Last year Timbaland said the new JT album would be a return to the fun vibes of FutureSex/LoveSound: “Music is a young sport, and you have to keep it fun — fun and young. We’ve both seen a lot of life, but you can’t overthink it because of that, you have to bring out the 13-year-old, 18-year-old again, you know?”

Timberlake took a bit of a public drubbing last year when Britney Spears’ memoir alleged that she had an abortion at his request while they were dating. Recent singles like the NSYNC comeback “Better Place” and the Nelly Furtado/Timbaland reunion “Keep Going Up!” did not really move the needle. Timberlake is in the tier of superstardom where a new album is always going to be an event, but we’ll see if the man still has hits left in him.

UPDATE: Timberlake announced the album late Friday night. Here’s a clip of its lead single “Selfish.”