ÄTNA, LIE NING, Meagre Martin, & More Spotlighted Germany’s Musical Diversity At SXSW

Willow Parlo followed. In the middle of their set they covered the Donna Lewis classic “I Love You Always Forever,” which felt like a perfect fit amongst her romantic, sprawling songs. But the set’s highlight was the voluminous “All I Want,” off their See U Whenever EP. It felt as though Parlo’s cavernous vocals were parting the clouds a bit, letting the sun crack through.

The crowd continued to grow more vibrant, and the third act LIE NING was definitely flourishing in that energy. “Some other crowds were stiff, but maybe we can move a little bit,” NING said at their set’s beginning. The crowd swayed to their poignant words. “Watchin’ the news/ My brain goes numb, my skin is palе/ I need sun,” they sang on “Sweatshop.” But, the Berlin-based musician moved with the utmost tenderness and grace, arms bending in poetic symmetry to their chasmic vocals. After their show, LIE NING beamed about the audience’s energy. “It was incredible, honestly. I love playing during the day, because I feel like there’s a good base energy. For the music that I’m doing, it doesn’t need to be late. Performing during the day, I get to really have eye contact with everyone and tell my story. That’s what I’m here for, I want to share my stories.”

LIE NING was definitely the most talkative performer of the day. It wasn’t only their balletic movements that connected, but their empathic tone when introducing each track. After their set, they gave some insight on their performance style: “There’s some issue or some topic that I would write about, and I take my time and explore all the different nuances. Once the song is ready, there’s so much of me and so much of my emotionality in it, that I can’t help but feel when I’m performing.” They added, “There’s an audience that has their own perspective on what I’m sharing, so I receive a new energy again and again, and it just makes me understand also what I’m talking about in a new and fresh way.”