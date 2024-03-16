Stream Sparkle Division’s Surprise New EP Jupiter Lounge

Last year, Sparkle Division — made up of composers William Basinski, Preston Wendel, and Gary Thomas Wright — put out their sophomore album FOXY. Today, the trio shared a surprise new EP called Jupiter Lounge.

The EP is comprised of three songs and takes influence from themes of “late-60s Hollywood hedonism and LSD-drenched debauchery.” Their label Temporary Residence Ltd. announced on social media:

Surprise! Today is the release of a fabulous new 3-song EP from SPARKLE DIVISION – the collaborative trio of William Basinski, Preston Wendel, and Gary Thomas Wright! Last year they unleashed FOXY, this century’s finest album inspired by late-60s Hollywood hedonism and LSD-drenched debauchery. Now they are back with a spicy chaser in the form of Jupiter Lounge! Soaked in electronic jazz-funk and warped disco, Jupiter Lounge is the perfect next piece in the eclectic evolution of SPARKLE DIVISION. Sashay to the link in bio and grab this soundtrack to whatever hot mess you’re fixin’ to find yourself in this weekend!🥂

TRACKLIST:

01 “Jupiter Lounge”

02 “Voyetra 818”

03 “Come On Baby”

TOUR DATES:

04/13 – Bern, CH @ Expop Festival

04/15 – Ostrava, CZ @ Barrak Club

04/17 – Ghent, BE @ Miry Concertzaal

04/19 – Leipzig, DE @ Philippuskirche

04/21 – Tallinn, EE @ Paavli Kulturivabrik

04/23 – Poznan, PL @ Tama

04/24 – Rotterdam, NL @ De Doelen

04/26 – Istanbul, TR @ Sonar Festival

04/27 – Athens, GR @ Gazarte

05/24 – Torino, IT @ Jazz Is Dead Festival

05/25 – Rovereto, IT @ Spaceways Festival

05/27 – Paris, FR @ Cafe De La Danse

05/30 – Barcelona, ES @ Primavera Sound