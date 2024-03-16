Stream Sparkle Division’s Surprise New EP Jupiter Lounge
Last year, Sparkle Division — made up of composers William Basinski, Preston Wendel, and Gary Thomas Wright — put out their sophomore album FOXY. Today, the trio shared a surprise new EP called Jupiter Lounge.
The EP is comprised of three songs and takes influence from themes of “late-60s Hollywood hedonism and LSD-drenched debauchery.” Their label Temporary Residence Ltd. announced on social media:
Surprise! Today is the release of a fabulous new 3-song EP from SPARKLE DIVISION – the collaborative trio of William Basinski, Preston Wendel, and Gary Thomas Wright! Last year they unleashed FOXY, this century’s finest album inspired by late-60s Hollywood hedonism and LSD-drenched debauchery. Now they are back with a spicy chaser in the form of Jupiter Lounge! Soaked in electronic jazz-funk and warped disco, Jupiter Lounge is the perfect next piece in the eclectic evolution of SPARKLE DIVISION. Sashay to the link in bio and grab this soundtrack to whatever hot mess you’re fixin’ to find yourself in this weekend!🥂
Stream it below.
TRACKLIST:
01 “Jupiter Lounge”
02 “Voyetra 818”
03 “Come On Baby”
TOUR DATES:
04/13 – Bern, CH @ Expop Festival
04/15 – Ostrava, CZ @ Barrak Club
04/17 – Ghent, BE @ Miry Concertzaal
04/19 – Leipzig, DE @ Philippuskirche
04/21 – Tallinn, EE @ Paavli Kulturivabrik
04/23 – Poznan, PL @ Tama
04/24 – Rotterdam, NL @ De Doelen
04/26 – Istanbul, TR @ Sonar Festival
04/27 – Athens, GR @ Gazarte
05/24 – Torino, IT @ Jazz Is Dead Festival
05/25 – Rovereto, IT @ Spaceways Festival
05/27 – Paris, FR @ Cafe De La Danse
05/30 – Barcelona, ES @ Primavera Sound
