Next week, the righteous Rockford, Illinois screamo power trio Frail Body will release their sophomore album Artificial Bouquet. We’ve already posted the early tracks “Refrain” and “Devotion,” and now the band has dropped one last banger before the LP arrives.

Frail Body’s new song “Horizon Line” is a frantic, expressionist frag-grenade of a song. There’s lots of black metal in its thunder, and the lyrics describe an extremely painful experience: “I am nothing/ Just sweet rain and the page.” Here’s what singer/guitarist Lowell Shaffer says about the song:

“Horizon Line” is about the worst day of my life. Frail Body was in the middle of a tour that I shouldn’t have agreed to, as my mother was terminal. I got a text when we rolled into Colorado Springs that my mother was going to the emergency room and probably wouldn’t be coming back. I also had a sinus infection at the time. The low point of being physically sick and returning home in shame as a son who deserted his duties to family as my mother was dying made me question a lot of my motivations, goals, and my friendships and the power that they hold over me. My mother passed away a few days later. I was able to be home, but I made a decision, and it was the wrong one, but I also wasn’t sure that this band would stay together if I didn’t commit to it. So now this whole thing exists as a self-constructed pillar of my shame and failure to my loved ones.

Damn. Here’s director Torey Kervick’s animated “Horizon Line” video.

Artificial Bouquet is out 3/29 on Deathwish, Inc.