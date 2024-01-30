In 2019, the Rockford, Illinois trio Frail Body released a truly great debut album called A Brief Memoriam. The LP mixed frantic noise with tingly post-rock beauty, and it’s one of the best records that the hugely exciting screamo underground has produced in the past few years. Since then, Frail Body have contributed to Jeremy Bolm’s huge screamo compilation Balladeers, Redefined, and Crowning, another band that features Frail Body leader Lowell Shaffer, released their own LP Survial/Sickness. Now, Frail Body are getting ready to release their sophomore album.

Frail Body recorded their new LP Artificial Bouquet with Weekend Nachos/Crowning collaborator Pete Grossmann, and Converge frontman/Deathwish, Inc. boss Jacob Bannon did the cover art. Lead single “Refrain” is a wild, twisty ride that shows this band might be growing more feverish as they get older. Lowell Shaffer says, “‘Refrain’ is about how insignificant life can feel at the very end. The juxtaposition of a rich and complex life ending in a rented bed. The echos of those elements of significance and the final moments that must be ushered along with the rest of us all, also being subjected to life’s unjust experience.”

In the “Refrain” video, Frail Body go wild while playing the song in an otherwise-empty house. Below, watch that video and check out the Artificial Bouquet tracklist and Frail Body’s upcoming tour dates.

TRACKLIST:

01 “Scaffolding”

02 “Berth”

03 “Critique Programme”

04 “Devotion”

05 “Monolith”

06 “Refrain”

07 “No Resolution”

08 “Runaway”

09 “Horizon Line”

10 “Another Year Removed”

11 “A Capsule in the Sediment”

TOUR DATES:

3/03 – Peoria, IL @ Slicehub ^

3/04 – Kansas City, MO @ Farewell ^

3/05 – Tulsa, OK @ Whittier Bar ^

3/06 – Oklahoma City, OK @ Sactuary ^

3/07 – Denton, TX @ Rubber Gloves ^

3/08 – San Antonio, TX @ B-Side ^

3/09 – Houston, TX @ The End ^

3/10 – Austin, TX @ Chess Club ^

3/11 – Austin, TX @ Austin High Tunnels ^

3/12 – Austin, TX @ The Ballroom ^

3/13 – Little Rock, AR @ White Water Tavern ^

3/14 – Memphis, TN @ Haven Haus ^

3/15 – Nashville, TN @ drkmttr ^

3/16 – Louisville, KY @ Kaiju ^

4/10 – Glasgow, UK @ Garage Attic #

4/11 – Leeds, UK @ Boom #

4/12 – Bristol, UK @ Crofters Rights #

4/13 – London, UK @ Downstairs at the Dome #

4/14 – Brighton, UK @ The Hope and Ruin #

4/16 – Lille, France @ Brat Cave &

4/17 – Antwerp, Belgium @ Antwerp Music City &

4/18 – Paris, France @ L’International &

4/20 – Tilburg, Netherlands @ Roadburn Festival

4/21 – Liege, Belgium @ La Zone &

4/23 – Frankfurt, Germany @ Juha West &

4/24 – La Chaux-de-Fonds, Switzerland @ Bikini Test &

4/25 – Milan, Italy @ COX18 &

4/26 – Modena, Italy @ La Tienda &

4/27 – Rome, Italy @ RCCB INIT &

^ with Heavenly Blue

# with Chalk Hands

& with Knoll

Artificial Bouquet is out 3/29 on Deathwish, Inc.