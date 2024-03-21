Lionlimb – “Hurricane”

New Music March 21, 2024 11:47 AM By Danielle Chelosky

Stewart Bronaugh and Joshua Jaeger met in college and formed Lionlimb, sharing 2016’s Shoo and 2018’s Tape Recorder while also performing in Angel Olsen’s live band on tour. Today, Lionlimb — which is primarily Bronaugh’s project — is back to announce their next album Limbo, which features vocal contributions from Olsen. The lead single “Hurricane” is out now.

“‘Hurricane’ is about escapism and searching for THAT feeling that puts you in a flow state, away from the anxiety and uncomfortableness of being human,” Bronaugh said in a statement. “Creativity can help, and then there are other ways that are much more harmful. This song is about saying goodbye to those, but I feel like I’m always searching for that next thing.”

Limbo was written during the pandemic, and Bronaugh composed, produced, and mixed the record with addition recording from Robin Eaton, and it has Jaeger on drums. “When I’m working on music, it’s like I’m trying to make my own world,” Bronaugh added about the LP. “It’s that feeling of wanting to exist somewhere else. I’m trying to express something and get out of my head and body.”

Hear “Hurricane” below.

TRACKLIST:
01 “Sun”
02 “Hurricane”
03 “Underwater”
04 “Hiss”
05 “Dream Of You” (Feat. Angel Olsen)
06 “Runaway”
07 “Two Kinds of Tears”
08 “Nowhere to Hide”
09 “Til It’s Gone”
10 “You Belong To Me”

Limbo is out 5/24 on Bayonet.

