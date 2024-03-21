Anna Prior is best known for her role as drummer in electronic act Metronomy, though she’s also a producer and DJ. Today, the multi-hyphenate artist is announcing her debut solo EP Almost Love and sharing “Fall Back” with an AI-directed video from Tom Furse.

“The song is about when I realized that love from a partner is never unconditional,” Prior said in a statement. “I think it’s where my lack of trust in relationships began, when my hyper independence began and when I started searching for people that I knew could never love me so I would never get hurt again.”

Prior worked with James Greenwood, aka Ghost Culture, on the EP. Lyrically, it’s inspired by existential poetry of 19th and 20th century Portuguese romantics, which she found an appreciation for during her time in Lisbon. Watch the “Fall Back” video below.

TRACKLIST:

01 “Almost Love”

02 “Tech Não”

03 “Fall Back”

04 “Under A Halo”

05 “Nervous”

06 “Up2You”

07 “Who Is She”

Almost Love is out 6/13 on House Anxiety.