Last year, the Gaslight Anthem released History Books, their first album since 2014’s Get Hurt. Earlier this week, the New Jersey band announced an EP entitled History Books – Short Stories, as well as tour dates with Joyce Manor, Pinkshift, and the Dirty Nil. The EP is out today, and it features a cover of Billie Eilish’s 2016 track “Ocean Eyes.”

“I was driving my daughter to school and she played it for me on the way and I really took to the song,” Brian Fallon explained in a statement. “Then one day we were talking ideas for a cover with our friends and I said, wouldn’t it be cool to do a heavier version of ‘Ocean Eyes’? I tried it out and everybody loved the idea.”

Below, hear the cover, stream the EP, and see the tour dates.

TOUR DATES:

07/26 – Denver, CO @ The Mission Ballroom +

07/27 – Salt Lake City, UT @ The Union +

07/28 – Boise, ID @ Revolution Concert House +

07/30 – Seattle, WA @ Showbox SoDo +

07/31 – Forest Grove, OR @ Grand Lodge Hotel and Property +

08/02 – San Francisco, CA @ The Warfield +

08/03 – Anaheim, CA @ House of Blues – Anaheim +

08/04 – San Diego, CA @ The Observatory North Park +

08/06 – Los Angeles, CA @ Greek Theatre +

08/09 – Austin, TX @ Stubb’s Waller Creek Amphitheater +

08/10 – Houston, TX @ White Oak Music Hall +

08/11 – Dallas, TX @ House of Blues – Dallas +

08/13 – Atlanta, GA @ The Eastern ‡

08/14 – Nashville, TN @ Marathon Music Works ‡

08/16 – Asbury Park, NJ @ Stone Pony Summerstage ‡

08/18 – Boston, MA @ MGM Music Hall at Fenway ‡

08/20 – Washington, DC @ The Anthem ‡

08/21 – New York, NY @ Central Park ‡

08/23 – Philadelphia, PA @ The Fillmore Philadelphia ‡

08/24 – McKees Rocks, PA @ Roxian Theatre ‡

08/25 – Toronto, ON @ History ‡

08/27 – Cincinnati, OH @ The Andrew J Brady Music Center ‡

08/29 – Chicago, IL @ Salt Shed – Indoors ‡

08/30 – Minneapolis, MN @ The Fillmore Minneapolis ‡

08/31 – Milwaukee, WI @ The Rave/Eagles Club – The Rave Hall ‡

09/01 – Detroit, MI @ The Fillmore Detroit ‡

09/15 – Asbury Park, NJ @ Sea.Hear.Now †

† Festival Appearance

+ w/ Special Guests Joyce Manor and the Dirty Nil

‡ w/ Special Guests Joyce Manor and Pinkshift