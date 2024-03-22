The Gaslight Anthem – “Ocean Eyes” (Billie Eilish Cover)
Last year, the Gaslight Anthem released History Books, their first album since 2014’s Get Hurt. Earlier this week, the New Jersey band announced an EP entitled History Books – Short Stories, as well as tour dates with Joyce Manor, Pinkshift, and the Dirty Nil. The EP is out today, and it features a cover of Billie Eilish’s 2016 track “Ocean Eyes.”
“I was driving my daughter to school and she played it for me on the way and I really took to the song,” Brian Fallon explained in a statement. “Then one day we were talking ideas for a cover with our friends and I said, wouldn’t it be cool to do a heavier version of ‘Ocean Eyes’? I tried it out and everybody loved the idea.”
Below, hear the cover, stream the EP, and see the tour dates.
TOUR DATES:
07/26 – Denver, CO @ The Mission Ballroom +
07/27 – Salt Lake City, UT @ The Union +
07/28 – Boise, ID @ Revolution Concert House +
07/30 – Seattle, WA @ Showbox SoDo +
07/31 – Forest Grove, OR @ Grand Lodge Hotel and Property +
08/02 – San Francisco, CA @ The Warfield +
08/03 – Anaheim, CA @ House of Blues – Anaheim +
08/04 – San Diego, CA @ The Observatory North Park +
08/06 – Los Angeles, CA @ Greek Theatre +
08/09 – Austin, TX @ Stubb’s Waller Creek Amphitheater +
08/10 – Houston, TX @ White Oak Music Hall +
08/11 – Dallas, TX @ House of Blues – Dallas +
08/13 – Atlanta, GA @ The Eastern ‡
08/14 – Nashville, TN @ Marathon Music Works ‡
08/16 – Asbury Park, NJ @ Stone Pony Summerstage ‡
08/18 – Boston, MA @ MGM Music Hall at Fenway ‡
08/20 – Washington, DC @ The Anthem ‡
08/21 – New York, NY @ Central Park ‡
08/23 – Philadelphia, PA @ The Fillmore Philadelphia ‡
08/24 – McKees Rocks, PA @ Roxian Theatre ‡
08/25 – Toronto, ON @ History ‡
08/27 – Cincinnati, OH @ The Andrew J Brady Music Center ‡
08/29 – Chicago, IL @ Salt Shed – Indoors ‡
08/30 – Minneapolis, MN @ The Fillmore Minneapolis ‡
08/31 – Milwaukee, WI @ The Rave/Eagles Club – The Rave Hall ‡
09/01 – Detroit, MI @ The Fillmore Detroit ‡
09/15 – Asbury Park, NJ @ Sea.Hear.Now †
† Festival Appearance
+ w/ Special Guests Joyce Manor and the Dirty Nil
‡ w/ Special Guests Joyce Manor and Pinkshift