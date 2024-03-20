Ryan Kattner, otherwise known as Honus Honus, is the sole full-time member of the wild-hearted Philly band Man Man, and he’s been doing his thing for more than 20 years now. Presumably, Kattner’s life looks very different now than it did when Man Man started. For instance: Did you know that Kattner is in a long-term relationship with Pretty Rich Asians star Constance Wu? That they’ve got two kids together? Salute to that guy.

Today, Man Man announce plans to follow their last album, 2020’s Dream Hunting In The Valley Of The In-Between, with a new one called Carrot On Strings. Ryan Kattner says that the title is a reference to the larger success that’s always seemingly dangled right in front of Man Man, which is not the sort of thing that I tend to hear from people who have kids with beautiful movie stars:

Life, as far as I’ve known it, has always been side hustles. Would it be great if I could go into a studio and record for a year without figuring out how to finance it? Yeah, it would be. But ultimately, I need to keep making music because art is an extension of my psyche. It’s not about how I define myself or want to be perceived necessarily. It’s how I have learned to translate the palpitations of my heart. Or, simply put, I’d go insane without it.

I don’t think my man is doing Postmates deliveries between albums! But anyway, Man Man have shared the album’s opening track “Iguana,” a piece of freaked-out art rock that should sound familiar to anyone who’s heard this band before. Below, check out that song and the Carrot On Strings tracklist.

TRACKLIST:

01 “Iguana:

02 “Cryptoad”

03 “Tastes Like Metal”

04 “Mongolian Spot”

05 “Blooodungeon”

06 “Carrots On Strings”

07 “Mulholland Drive”

08 “Pack Your Bags”

09 “Alibi”

10 “Cherry Cowboy”

11 “Odyssey”

Carrot On Strings is out 6/7 on Sub Pop.