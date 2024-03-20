Magazine Beach – “Vacuum” & “Turnaround”
Last year, Magazine Beach unleashed their debut full-length Constant Springtime, a collection of emo-punk songs reminiscent of Tigers Jaw or The Hotelier, packed with riffs, shouts, and haunting harmonies. The DC emo crew is getting ready to hit the road with Origami Angel and Equipment, and today they shared the raucous, shoegazey new songs “Vacuum” and “Turnaround,” which have Angelo Leitner-Wise and Casey Rutter’s great dual vocals.
Magazine Beach is Leitner-Wise on vocals and guitar, Rutter on vocals, Jesse McComas on drums, Eric Foreman on bass, Will Plumley on guitar, and Chrissy Billingsley on synth. Check out the songs below.
TOUR DATES:
03/22 – Richmond, VA @ The Canal Club
03/23 – Philadelphia, PA @ Silk City Diner
03/24 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Spirit Hall
03/26 – Syracuse, NY @ Song & Dance
03/27 – Albany, NY @ Empire Live
03/28 – Cleveland, OH @ Mahall’s
03/29 – Indianapolis, IN @ The Deluxe
03/30 – Chicago, IL @ The Gman Tavern
03/31 – Milwaukee, WI @ Cactus Club
04/01 – Columbus, OH @ Ace Of Cups