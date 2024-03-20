Last year, Magazine Beach unleashed their debut full-length Constant Springtime, a collection of emo-punk songs reminiscent of Tigers Jaw or The Hotelier, packed with riffs, shouts, and haunting harmonies. The DC emo crew is getting ready to hit the road with Origami Angel and Equipment, and today they shared the raucous, shoegazey new songs “Vacuum” and “Turnaround,” which have Angelo Leitner-Wise and Casey Rutter’s great dual vocals.

Magazine Beach is Leitner-Wise on vocals and guitar, Rutter on vocals, Jesse McComas on drums, Eric Foreman on bass, Will Plumley on guitar, and Chrissy Billingsley on synth. Check out the songs below.

TOUR DATES:

03/22 – Richmond, VA @ The Canal Club

03/23 – Philadelphia, PA @ Silk City Diner

03/24 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Spirit Hall

03/26 – Syracuse, NY @ Song & Dance

03/27 – Albany, NY @ Empire Live

03/28 – Cleveland, OH @ Mahall’s

03/29 – Indianapolis, IN @ The Deluxe

03/30 – Chicago, IL @ The Gman Tavern

03/31 – Milwaukee, WI @ Cactus Club

04/01 – Columbus, OH @ Ace Of Cups