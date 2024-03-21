Ladifa – “coping mechanisms” (Prod. Shamir)

New Music March 21, 2024 2:24 PM By Danielle Chelosky

Ladifa – “coping mechanisms” (Prod. Shamir)

New Music March 21, 2024 2:24 PM By Danielle Chelosky

Ladifa is the newest signee to Shamir’s record label Accidental Popstar, joining Poolblood, Southwick, Grant Pavol, and Macy Rodman. Last year, she shared the songs “Best Of Me” and “Gardener,” and now the Seattle indie musician is back with “coping mechanisms.”

Produced by Shamir, “coping mechanisms” is a tame pop song about anxiety, sung with resignation: “Do what I can to try and stay intact/ Can’t call it strength/ Avoidance at its best.” Hear it below.

Danielle Chelosky Editor

tags in this article

MOST POPULAR

Ariana Grande’s 98-Year-Old Grandma Breaks Record For Oldest Person To Hit The Hot 100

4 days ago 0

Beyoncé Shares Cowboy Carter Album Cover, Addresses Criticism Of Her Making Country Music

3 days ago 0

Mo Troper Dropped By Label, Management, Publicist Following Abuse Allegations From Ex-Partner

4 days ago 0

more from New Music

Stereogum Media

Stereogum Digest