Ladifa is the newest signee to Shamir’s record label Accidental Popstar, joining Poolblood, Southwick, Grant Pavol, and Macy Rodman. Last year, she shared the songs “Best Of Me” and “Gardener,” and now the Seattle indie musician is back with “coping mechanisms.”

Produced by Shamir, “coping mechanisms” is a tame pop song about anxiety, sung with resignation: “Do what I can to try and stay intact/ Can’t call it strength/ Avoidance at its best.” Hear it below.